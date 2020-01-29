Swedbank proposes board revamp after money laundering scandal

Swedbank's election committee proposed on Wednesday to replace half of the bank's board members after a money laundering scandal that has rocked the lender and seen it lose around a third of its market value over the past 15 months.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.