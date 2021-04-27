Swedbank profit beats forecast as loan losses shine

Swedish bank Swedbank on Tuesday reported better-than-expected net profit for the quarter amid a strong mortgage market, low loan losses and improved performance of its asset management division.

STOCKHOLM, April 27 (Reuters) - Swedish bank Swedbank SWEDa.ST on Tuesday reported better-than-expected net profit for the quarter amid a strong mortgage market, low loan losses and improved performance of its asset management division.

Swedbank's first quarter net profit rose to 4.98 billion Swedish crowns ($593.56 million) from a loss of 1.69 billion a year-ago, beating the 4.44 billion analysts had expected according to Refinitiv data.

"Swedbank is well-positioned for growth when the pandemic eases and the economy improves again," CEO Jens Henriksson said in a statement.

Loan losses, a figure closely watched due to the slump in the pandemic-hit wider economy, were 246 million crowns, much better than a year-ago 2.16 billion and the 571 million loss seen by analysts.

Fee and commission income rose to 3.36 billion crowns from 3.22 billion a year ago, amid a strong asset management performance.

The bank said it hoped to pay additional dividends for 2019 and 2020 when market conditions and Sweden's financial watchdog allowed it to.

Interest income, which includes income from mortgages, fell 2% to 6.54 billion crowns from 6.69 billion a year ago, as growth in mortgages was offset by lower corporate lending during the pandemic.

Total expenses were 4.97 billion compared to a year-ago 9.37 billion when the bank was hit with a record fine for poor anti-money laundering controls.

The quarter's expenses were less than the 5.16 billion expected by analysts and the bank said its spending for the year were developing according to plan.

($1 = 8.3900 Swedish crowns)

