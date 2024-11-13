Swedbank price target raised to SEK 239 from SEK 236 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Gulnara Saitkulova raised the firm’s price target on Swedbank (SWDBY) to SEK 239 from SEK 236 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on SWDBY:
- Swedbank price target lowered to SEK 214 from SEK 218 at Barclays
- Swedbank price target raised to SEK 215 from SEK 195 at JPMorgan
- SWDBY Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?
- Swedbank price target lowered to SEK 195 from SEK 200 at JPMorgan
- Swedbank price target lowered to SEK 218 from SEK 220 at Barclays
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.