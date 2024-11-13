Swedbank price target raised to SEK 239 from SEK 236 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Gulnara Saitkulova raised the firm’s price target on Swedbank (SWDBY) to SEK 239 from SEK 236 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares.

