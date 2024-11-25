Swedbank price target lowered to SEK 236 from SEK 239 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered the firm’s price target on Swedbank (SWDBY) to SEK 236 from SEK 239 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares.
