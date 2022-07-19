Swedbank net profit rises in Q2 vs Q1

STOCKHOLM, July 19 (Reuters) - Swedish banking group Swedbank SWEDa.ST reported a sequential rise in net earnings for the second quarter on Tuesday as higher costs somewhat offset a boost from rising income from mortgages on the back of higher interest rates.

Swedbank's second-quarter net profit for the period rose to 4.71 billion Swedish crowns ($452.80 million) from 4.62 billion in the preceding quarter.

($1 = 10.4020 Swedish crowns)

