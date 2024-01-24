Swedbank net profit beats forecast, raises dividend

Adds CEO quote, impairments, background in paragraphs 4-8

STOCKHOLM, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Swedish banking group Swedbank SWEDa.ST reported a slightly bigger-than-expected rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Wednesday and said credit quality had remained strong through the year as it hiked its annual dividend to shareholders.

The bank said in a statement net profit rose to 8.32 billion Swedish crowns ($793.9 million) from a year-ago 6.79 billion to come in slightly above a mean forecast of 8.26 billion in an LSEG poll of analysts.

Sweden's biggest mortgage lender proposed an annual dividend of 15.15 crowns per share, up from 9.75 crowns a year ago and just below the LSEG smart estimate of 15.24 crowns per share.

Nordic banks saw results lifted by booming interest income as central banks cranked up rates in the past two years, but that wave now looks to have crested with monetary policy set to ease later this year, likely putting a damper on such revenues.

The rival of SEB SEBa.ST, Handelsbanken SEBa.ST and Nordea NDAFI.HE said interest income, which includes revenues from mortgages, rose to 13.33 billion crowns from 10.92 billion a year ago, topping the 12.91 billion seen by analysts.

"Our good profitability enables us, this year and in 2025, to temporarily further increase investments by 1 billion crowns per year," Swedbank CEO Jens Henriksson said in a statement.

While the soaring interest rates have lifted bank income, they have also hit real estate firms hard, above all in Sweden, leaving some of them scrambling to line up funding and potentially leading to loan losses for banks if they fail.

But so far, there has been little sign of such headwinds. Swedbank booked credit impairments of 363 million crowns in the fourth quarter, down from 679 million in the year-ago quarter and below analysts' expectations of 751 million.

