Swedbank enters strategic partnership in Norway with Sparebank 1 SR-Bank

COPENHAGEN, June 15 (Reuters) - Norway's SpareBank 1 SR-Bank MING.OL will take over a corporate customer portfolio of around 5.6 billion Norwegian crowns ($562.4 million) from Swedish peer Swedbank SWEDa.ST as the two banks enter a strategic partnership, they said on Wednesday.

($1 = 9.9578 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Anna Ringstrom)

((stine.jacobsen@thomsonreuters.com; +45 21 56 90 10; Reuters Messaging: stine.jacobsen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.