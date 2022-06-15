Oil

Swedbank enters strategic partnership in Norway with Sparebank 1 SR-Bank

COPENHAGEN, June 15 (Reuters) - Norway's SpareBank 1 SR-Bank MING.OL will take over a corporate customer portfolio of around 5.6 billion Norwegian crowns ($562.4 million) from Swedish peer Swedbank SWEDa.ST as the two banks enter a strategic partnership, they said on Wednesday.

