Swedbank diversifies with first public yen bond

SINGAPORE/TOKYO, June 26 (IFR) - Swedbank found good demand for its first public offering in the yen bond market, achieving a ¥21bn (US$196m) size for its dual-tranche euroyen transaction despite the overhang of the bank's past failures in money laundering controls.

The Swedish bank sold a ¥10.3bn 0.369% three-year tranche at par, equivalent to 35bp over yen offer-side swaps, and a ¥10.7bn 0.423% five-year tranche at swaps plus 40bp. These spreads were at the wide end of respective guidance of 30bp-35bp and 37bp-40bp.

The issuer, rated Aa3/A+/AA-, was heard to be targeting a combined issue size of ¥20bn, but was convinced to increase it slightly due to good demand. The issue was capped at ¥21bn and oversubscribed.

A spokesperson for Swedbank said the main reason for the issue was to diversify the bank's funding, but also to broaden its investor base in Japan and the rest of Asia.

"This transaction is more opportunistic," said the spokesperson. "Our funding needs are limited due to increased inflows of deposits in 2020."

Regional Japanese investors played a big part in the deal, with orders coming from public funds, lifers, asset managers, regional banks, shinkin banks and others.

Foreign investors were also seen in the book, attracted by a pick-up over the issuer's euro currency bonds.

Swedbank’s secondary levels in euros were equivalent to 25bp over yen offer-side swaps for the three-year and 30bp for the five-year, according to a banker, indicating that the issuer paid a premium of around 10bp over its euro curve.

Swedbank has issued bonds in yen through private placements before, but this was its first yen offering to a large pool of investors.

The bank has been exploring a sale of bonds to Japanese investors for some time, and filed a Tokyo Pro-bond programme information document in June 2017. It did not go through with a deal then as the spreads on offer in yen were not competitive with its low-cost euro funding.

In the past, there was specific investor demand for Pro-bonds, but that has faded away and more Japanese investors have become comfortable with the euroyen format.

"There's really no difference in the investor base between Pro-bonds and euroyen anymore," said another banker.

NIMBLE FORMAT

Now that the impact of the coronavirus crisis has pushed spreads out to levels that are more attractive to Japanese investors, Swedbank grabbed the opportunity to diversify its investor base. Acting nimbly using the euroyen format, the issuer began bookbuilding on Wednesday and priced the deal on Friday.

Domestic credit spreads have been on a downward trend, and the Bank of Japan's corporate bond-buying scheme has added to the decline. The central bank this month bought some tranches of corporate bonds flat to government bonds.

"Domestic yields are clearly too tight, and some investors are looking at international yen deals for incremental yield," said the second banker.

Investors in the deal needed to weigh up the impact of the bank's past lapses in internal controls. The Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority in March imposed a SKr4bn (US$429m) penalty on Swedbank and issued a warning for serious anti-money laundering deficiencies and regulatory misconduct related to the bank's Baltic subsidiaries between 2015 and the first quarter of 2019.

Swedbank has made efforts to draw a line under the matter, having replaced its chairman, CEO, chief risk officer and head of Baltic banking since Swedish authorities began investigating, and will spend SKr1.1bn this year to strengthen its anti-money laundering processes.

A small amount of investors decided not to participate in the deal or kept their orders small as a result of concerns around the matter, but the majority were comfortable with the credit – especially as other banks from Sweden and Denmark have faced the same problems in the Baltics.

Mizuho, Nomura and SMBC Nikko were joint lead managers for the offering, which will be issued off Swedbank's global MTN programme. The proceeds will be swapped back to Swedish krona to fund general business requirements.

(Reporting by Daniel Stanton and Takahiro Okamoto; Editing by Steve Garton)

