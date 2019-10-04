Swedbank chairman commits to Estonia business

Swedbank Chairman Goran Persson said on Friday the bank was committed to its Estonian business, where it replaced top management earlier this week amid a money laundering investigation.

"We intend to not only stay, but to continue to grow in Estonia," Persson told a news conference.

