US Markets

Swedbank books $3.7 mln provision over US investigation

March 10, 2023 — 01:46 am EST

Written by Terje Solsvik for Reuters ->

Adds quote, detail

OSLO, March 10 (Reuters) - Swedbank SWEDa.ST will book a provision of 40 million Swedish crowns ($3.72 million) related to an investigation by the U.S. Office for Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) over the bank's "historical shortcomings", the bank said on Friday.

The U.S. Treasury's OFAC is investigating "transactions that the bank has notified the authority about", Swedbank said in a statement.

"We can now assess the financial impact. The dialogue with OFAC is good. But we cannot say when it will be concluded,” said Tomas Hedberg, Swedbank's deputy CEO.

Separate investigations by the Department of Justice (DoJ), the Securities and Exchange commission (SEC) and the Department of Financial Services in New York (DFS), are still ongoing, the bank said.

"Swedbank is holding separate discussions with them through our U.S. legal advisors," it added.

The investigations are at different stages and the bank cannot at this time determine any financial consequences, nor when the investigations will be completed.

($1 = 10.7476 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Essi Lehto)

((terje.solsvik@thomsonreuters.com; +47 918 666 70;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.