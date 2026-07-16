Markets

Swedbank Agrees To Pay $50 Mln To Settle New York DFS Investigation

July 16, 2026 — 12:12 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Thursday, Swedbank AB (publ) (SWED-A.ST) announced a settlement with the New York State Department of Financial Services or DFS to pay $50 million for failure to disclose information to the regulator on two occasions in 2016 and 2018.

The settlement marks the end of all investigations into Swedbank's historical shortcomings.

"The DFS investigation has involved conduct from almost a decade ago. We can now put it behind us," commented Jens Henriksson, President and CEO, Swedbank.

The multinational banking group added that the amount payable to the authority will be recognized as a cost in the third quarter.

Swedbank's stock is currently trading at SEK 307.70, up 1.17 percent on the Stockholm Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.