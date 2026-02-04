Swedbank AB (SWDBY) Price Target Increased by 12.28% to 37.67

The average one-year price target for Swedbank AB (OTCPK:SWDBY) has been revised to $37.67 / share. This is an increase of 12.28% from the prior estimate of $33.55 dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $31.69 to a high of $48.71 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 81.44% from the latest reported closing price of $20.76 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Swedbank AB. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SWDBY is 0.01%, an increase of 14.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.58% to 49K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Yousif Capital Management holds 20K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares , representing a decrease of 1.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWDBY by 24.93% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 15K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 7K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares , representing a decrease of 8.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWDBY by 6.00% over the last quarter.

GAMMA Investing holds 3K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares , representing an increase of 10.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWDBY by 16.36% over the last quarter.

Accent Capital Management holds 2K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares , representing a decrease of 35.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWDBY by 26.78% over the last quarter.

