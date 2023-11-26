Swedbank AB - (SWDBF) Price Target Increased by 8.77% to 23.78

The average one-year price target for Swedbank AB - (OTC:SWDBF) has been revised to 23.78 / share. This is an increase of 8.77% from the prior estimate of 21.86 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 18.11 to a high of 29.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 41.55% from the latest reported closing price of 16.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 405 funds or institutions reporting positions in Swedbank AB -. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SWDBF is 0.27%, a decrease of 2.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.54% to 227,924K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,793K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 520K shares, representing an increase of 97.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWDBF by 2,964.32% over the last quarter.

TROSX - T. Rowe Price Overseas Stock Fund holds 14,973K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,689K shares, representing an increase of 8.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWDBF by 2.12% over the last quarter.

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 14,785K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,101K shares, representing a decrease of 2.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWDBF by 3.52% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 11,754K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 282K shares, representing an increase of 97.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWDBF by 3,403.77% over the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 10,429K shares. No change in the last quarter.

