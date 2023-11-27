Swedbank AB - ADR (SWDBY) Price Target Increased by 6.59% to 23.44

The average one-year price target for Swedbank AB - ADR (OTC:SWDBY) has been revised to 23.44 / share. This is an increase of 6.59% from the prior estimate of 21.99 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 17.85 to a high of 28.78 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 26.51% from the latest reported closing price of 18.53 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Swedbank AB - ADR. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 36.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SWDBY is 0.01%, a decrease of 18.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 19.94% to 59K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 30K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares, representing a decrease of 11.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWDBY by 1.33% over the last quarter.

Yousif Capital Management holds 19K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 7K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWDBY by 12.93% over the last quarter.

APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 113.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWDBY by 53.62% over the last quarter.

Russell Investments Group holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 45.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWDBY by 68.11% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.