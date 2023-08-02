Swedbank AB - ADR (SWDBY) Price Target Increased by 6.48% to 23.16

The average one-year price target for Swedbank AB - ADR (OTC:SWDBY) has been revised to 23.16 / share. This is an increase of 6.48% from the prior estimate of 21.75 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 16.76 to a high of 27.88 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 28.15% from the latest reported closing price of 18.07 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in Swedbank AB - ADR. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SWDBY is 0.02%, a decrease of 3.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 29.87% to 77K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 33K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Yousif Capital Management holds 19K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Old Mission Capital holds 14K shares.

Pacer Advisors holds 8K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 6.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWDBY by 3.14% over the last quarter.

APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 3K shares.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.