Sweco Acquires Germany's STEIN Ingenieure To Expand Water And Wastewater Business

(RTTNews) - Sweco AB (SWEC-B.ST), an architecture and engineering consultancy, on Tuesday announced the acquisition of Germany-based engineering consultancy STEIN Ingenieure GmbH, expanding its presence in the country's water and wastewater sector.

The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The company said the acquisition will strengthen its capabilities in Germany's growing water market.

The demand in the sector is being driven by infrastructure modernization, climate resilience, and stricter European Union regulations.

STEIN Ingenieure has approximately 60 employees across several locations in Germany.

The company specializes in sewer rehabilitation, wastewater and drinking water infrastructure, structural engineering, pipe jacking, and engineering structure inspections.

The acquired company reported 2025 turnover of approximately €6.5 million.

The company's Germany & Central Europe business generated approximately €271 million in turnover in 2025.

Sweco AB is currently trading 0.69% lesser at SEK 130.30 on the Stockholm Stock Exchange.

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