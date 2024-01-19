SWDBY or TD: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors with an interest in Banks - Foreign stocks have likely encountered both Swedbank AB (SWDBY) and Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Swedbank AB has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Toronto-Dominion Bank has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now. This means that SWDBY's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

SWDBY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 8.43, while TD has a forward P/E of 10.10. We also note that SWDBY has a PEG ratio of 0.77. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. TD currently has a PEG ratio of 2.30.

Another notable valuation metric for SWDBY is its P/B ratio of 1.30. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, TD has a P/B of 1.43.

These metrics, and several others, help SWDBY earn a Value grade of B, while TD has been given a Value grade of F.

SWDBY sticks out from TD in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that SWDBY is the better option right now.

