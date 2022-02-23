SWCH Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Switch Inc (Symbol: SWCH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $24.09, changing hands as low as $23.90 per share. Switch Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SWCH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SWCH's low point in its 52 week range is $13.38 per share, with $29.15 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.95.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.