SWCH Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Switch Inc (Symbol: SWCH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $16.53, changing hands as high as $16.55 per share. Switch Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SWCH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SWCH's low point in its 52 week range is $13.38 per share, with $19.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.48.

