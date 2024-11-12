SWCC Showa Reports Strong Performance and Dividend Update

SWCC Showa Holdings Co., Ltd. (JP:5805) has released an update.

SWCC Showa Holdings Co., Ltd. reported a significant increase in its financial performance for the six months ending September 2024, with net sales rising by 19.3% and operating profit surging by 133.4% year-over-year. The company has also revised its dividend forecast, reflecting a strong outlook for the fiscal year ending March 2025.

