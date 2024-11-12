News & Insights

SWCC Corporation Boosts Financial Forecasts and Dividend

November 12, 2024 — 01:25 am EST

SWCC Showa Holdings Co., Ltd. (JP:5805) has released an update.

SWCC Corporation has announced an upward revision of its financial forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, citing stronger-than-expected performance in its Energy and Infrastructure Business. The company has also increased its dividend forecast, planning a total dividend of 120 yen per share, up from the previously forecasted 110 yen, reflecting its commitment to returning profits to shareholders.

