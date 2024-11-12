SWCC Corporation Boosts Financial Forecasts and Dividend

SWCC Showa Holdings Co., Ltd. (JP:5805) has released an update.
SWCC Corporation has announced an upward revision of its financial forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, citing stronger-than-expected performance in its Energy and Infrastructure Business. The company has also increased its dividend forecast, planning a total dividend of 120 yen per share, up from the previously forecasted 110 yen, reflecting its commitment to returning profits to shareholders.
For further insights into JP:5805 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Trump’s Win Is Good News for Alphabet Stock, Says Top Investor
- ‘Time to Pull the Trigger,’ Says Analyst About Lucid Stock
- Tesla Stock Gets a New Street-High Price Target Following Trump’s Victory
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.