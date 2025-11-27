Markets

SWCC To Buy Out Furukawa's Stake In SFCC, Ending Five-Year JV

November 27, 2025 — 12:39 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - SWCC Corporation said Thursday its board has approved a plan to acquire Furukawa Electric's 20% stake in Showa Furukawa Cable Co. (SFCC), ending the companies' five-year joint venture.

The transaction will be completed on March 31, 2026, making SFCC a wholly owned SWCC subsidiary.

The JV was formed in 2020 to consolidate sales and logistics amid weakening demand in Japan's construction and electrical equipment markets. In 2022, the partners also integrated parts of their cable manufacturing operations into SFCC to boost efficiency and competitiveness.

Financial terms of the share acquisition have not been determined. SWCC said the move will have minimal impact on its current-year earnings.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.