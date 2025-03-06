$SWBI Earnings Results: $SWBI Reports Quarterly Earnings

$SWBI ($SWBI) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported earnings of $0.02 per share, missing estimates of $0.02 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $115,890,000, missing estimates of $121,852,943 by $-5,962,943.
$SWBI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 85 institutional investors add shares of $SWBI stock to their portfolio, and 116 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 1,016,107 shares (-28.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,267,761
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 297,844 shares (-37.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,009,713
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 290,361 shares (-59.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,934,097
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 231,444 shares (-90.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,338,741
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC removed 220,233 shares (-18.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,225,454
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 206,881 shares (-63.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,090,532
- LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 202,832 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,049,617
