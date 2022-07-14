Swatch sticks to outlook as H1 sales, profit jump

Commodities

Swatch Group stuck to its forecast that sales would rise at a double-digit rate this year while reporting on Thursday net profit rose 18.5% to 320 million Swiss francs ($325.87 million).

First-half sales of 3.61 billion Swiss francs were up 7.4% at constant exchange rates or 6.5% at current rates, it said.

($1 = 0.9820 Swiss francs)

