Swatch Group (SWGAY) Declares $0.33 Dividend

Swatch Group said on April 11, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular annual dividend of $0.33 per share. Previously, the company paid $0.29 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $11.18 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.96%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Swatch Group. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SWGAY is 0.06%, a decrease of 19.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 25.27% to 92K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 424.90% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Swatch Group is $58.68. The forecasts range from a low of $-113.71 to a high of $136.39. The average price target represents an increase of 424.90% from its latest reported closing price of $11.18.

The projected annual revenue for Swatch Group is $7,860MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $16.47.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GDMIX - Lazard Global Dynamic Multi-Asset Portfolio Institutional Shares holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 139.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWGAY by 41.26% over the last quarter.

LAZARD RETIREMENT SERIES INC - Lazard Retirement Global Dynamic Multi-Asset Portfolio Investor Shares holds 10K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares, representing a decrease of 134.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWGAY by 48.61% over the last quarter.

First Horizon Advisors holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

FILFX - Strategic Advisers International Fund holds 4K shares.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 76K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 48K shares, representing an increase of 37.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWGAY by 68.53% over the last quarter.

