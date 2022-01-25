Swatch Group returns to profit, sees strong sales ahead

ZURICH, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Swiss watchmaker Swatch Group UHR.S said it expected double-digit sales growth in local currencies this year after sales and profits recovered in 2021.

It returned to a net profit of 774 million Swiss francs ($845 million), from a 53 million loss in 2020, while sales at constant currency rose nearly 30% to 7.31 billion francs, the maker of Omega and Longines watches said in a statement on Tuesday.

($1 = 0.9159 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz and Michael Shields Editing by Miranda Murray)

