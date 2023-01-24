Commodities

Swatch group reports 2.5% increase in full year sales

January 24, 2023 — 01:09 am EST

ZURICH, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Swatch UHR.S reported a 2.5% increase in 2022 sales, the world's biggest watchmaker said on Tuesday, adding COVID-related lockdowns had badly hit sales in China.

The maker of high-end brands Omega, Tissot and Longines watches as well its eponymous mass-market plastic watches said its sales increased to 7.49 billion Swiss francs ($8.13 billion), a rise of 2.5% in franc terms and of 4.6% in constant currencies.

Swatch had targeted a double-digit rise in the latter.

($1 = 0.9214 Swiss francs)

