Swatch group reports 2.5% increase in full year sales

ZURICH, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Swatch UHR.S reported a 2.5% increase in 2022 sales, the world's biggest watchmaker said on Tuesday, adding COVID-related lockdowns had badly hit sales in China.

The maker of high-end brands Omega, Tissot and Longines watches as well its eponymous mass-market plastic watches said its sales increased to 7.49 billion Swiss francs ($8.13 billion), a rise of 2.5% in franc terms and of 4.6% in constant currencies.

Swatch had targeted a double-digit rise in the latter.

($1 = 0.9214 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((John.Revill@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 36 37; Reuters Messaging: john.revill.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.