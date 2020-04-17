Swatch Group Recommends General Meeting To Approve Approx. 30% Lower Dividend

(RTTNews) - Swatch Group (SWGAF.PK, SWGNF.PK) said, in view of the COVID-19 situation and the drastic consequences for the economy, the Board has decided to recommend to the General Meeting to approve an approximately 30% lower dividend than originally planned. The Board also recommended to the General Meeting a reduction of 30% in the fixed compensation of the members of the Board.

The ordinary General Meeting of shareholders will be held on May 14, 2020. The AGM will be limited to the statutory meeting with a reduced number of executive bodies, employees of the company and the independent voting rights representative.

