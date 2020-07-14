Swatch Group Posts Operating Loss In H1; Net Sales Down 43.4% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Swatch Group (SWGAF.PK, SWGNF.PK) reported first half net result to shareholders of a loss of 303 million Swiss francs compared to profit of 404 million Swiss francs, previous year. Loss per registered share was 1.17 francs compared to profit of 1.56 francs. Operating loss was 327 million francs compared to operating profit of 547 million francs.

First half Group net sales were 2.20 billion Swiss francs, a decline of 43.4% to the previous year at constant exchange rates, or down 46.1% at current rates. The strong Swiss Franc reduced sales by 4.9%.

Swatch Group noted that it recorded a return to a positive operating result in the month of June for the overall Group. Swatch Group projects a positive operating result for the full year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.