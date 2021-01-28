SWATCH GROUP Posts Loss In FY20; Net Sales Down 28.7% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - SWATCH GROUP (SWGAF.PK, SWGNF.PK) reported a net loss to shareholders of 51 million Swiss francs compared to profit of 730 million francs, prior year. Loss per registered share was 0.20 francs compared to profit of 2.83 francs. Operating result was 52 million francs compared to 1.02 billion francs. Operating result was 99 million francs, excluding the discontinued business unit Calvin Klein.

Fiscal year Group net sales was 5.59 billion Swiss francs, down 28.7% compared with the previous year at constant exchange rates, or a decline of 32.1% at current rates.

