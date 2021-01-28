Markets

SWATCH GROUP Posts Loss In FY20; Net Sales Down 28.7% - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - SWATCH GROUP (SWGAF.PK, SWGNF.PK) reported a net loss to shareholders of 51 million Swiss francs compared to profit of 730 million francs, prior year. Loss per registered share was 0.20 francs compared to profit of 2.83 francs. Operating result was 52 million francs compared to 1.02 billion francs. Operating result was 99 million francs, excluding the discontinued business unit Calvin Klein.

Fiscal year Group net sales was 5.59 billion Swiss francs, down 28.7% compared with the previous year at constant exchange rates, or a decline of 32.1% at current rates.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular