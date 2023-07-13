Swatch Group H1 Net Income Rises; Sales Up 11.3% At Current Rates

(RTTNews) - Swatch Group (SWGAF.PK, SWGNF.PK) reported that its first half net income increased by 55.6% to 498 million Swiss francs from 320 million francs, prior year. Earnings per registered share was 1.87 francs compared to 1.20 francs. Operating profit increased by 36.4% to 686 million Swiss francs.

Net sales were 4.02 billion Swiss francs, up 18.0% from previous year at constant exchange rates, or up 11.3% at current rates.

The Management sees excellent growth opportunities in local currencies for the second half in all regions and price segments. The Group brands will introduce many products on the market, especially, but not only, in the lower and midrange segments.

