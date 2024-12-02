News & Insights

Stocks

Swatch Group downgraded to Underweight from Neutral at JPMorgan

December 02, 2024 — 04:35 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

JPMorgan analyst Chiara Battistini downgraded Swatch Group (SWGAY) to Underweight from Neutral with a price target of CHF 135, down from CHF 180. Following a tough 2024 for the European luxury and sporting goods sector, JPMorgan’s work suggests that the outlook into 2025 “might remain bumpy,” the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says that with ongoing macro challenges in China negatively impacting consumer spending, and an overall muted pricing and mix environment, it expects 2025 to be another year of soft sales and profits growth for the luxury sector.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SWGAY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SWGAF
SWGAY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.