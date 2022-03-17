Swatch Group confirms 2022 outlook despite "troubles" in the world

ZURICH, March 17 (Reuters) - Swatch Group UHR.S still expects double-digit sales growth in local currencies this year "despite all the troubles that are out there in the world", the watchmaker's chief executive said on Thursday.

"We had this many times and that's why the Swatch Group has a clear strategy: no debt, a lot of cash, production in Switzerland, being present in all segments and a lot of stock," Nick Hayek said.

"This is seen sometimes as a disadvantage, but we now see again in this situation that it is a big advantage," Hayek said in a webcast conference on the group's previously published full-year results.

He also said Swatch had outperformed overall Swiss watch exports - that give an indication on the industry's performance - in the first two months of 2022 and "and it looks as if it will go on in the same way". Swiss watch exports rose 15.7% in the first two months this year.

