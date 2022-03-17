Commodities

Swatch Group confirms 2022 outlook despite "troubles" in the world

Contributor
Silke Koltrowitz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Swatch Group still expects double-digit sales growth in local currencies this year "despite all the troubles that are out there in the world", the watchmaker's chief executive said on Thursday.

ZURICH, March 17 (Reuters) - Swatch Group UHR.S still expects double-digit sales growth in local currencies this year "despite all the troubles that are out there in the world", the watchmaker's chief executive said on Thursday.

"We had this many times and that's why the Swatch Group has a clear strategy: no debt, a lot of cash, production in Switzerland, being present in all segments and a lot of stock," Nick Hayek said.

"This is seen sometimes as a disadvantage, but we now see again in this situation that it is a big advantage," Hayek said in a webcast conference on the group's previously published full-year results.

He also said Swatch had outperformed overall Swiss watch exports - that give an indication on the industry's performance - in the first two months of 2022 and "and it looks as if it will go on in the same way". Swiss watch exports rose 15.7% in the first two months this year.

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz, editing by John Revill)

((silke.koltrowitz@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 3638;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular