Swatch Group AG - Depositary Receipt (SWGAY) Price Target Increased by 230.60% to -45.31

The average one-year price target for Swatch Group AG - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:SWGAY) has been revised to -$45.31 / share. This is an increase of 230.60% from the prior estimate of -$13.70 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -$117.53 to a high of $14.01 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 533.55% from the latest reported closing price of $10.45 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in Swatch Group AG - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 12.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SWGAY is 0.42%, an increase of 3.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 29.55% to 836K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock Variable Series Funds, Inc. - BlackRock Basic Value V.I. Fund Class I holds 444K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 313K shares , representing an increase of 29.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWGAY by 29.79% over the last quarter.

Hantz Financial Services holds 282K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 231K shares , representing an increase of 18.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWGAY by 5.99% over the last quarter.

Nbc Securities holds 67K shares.

PHSWX - Parvin Hedged Equity Solari World Fund holds 22K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares , representing an increase of 20.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWGAY by 0.79% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 12K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares , representing an increase of 1.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWGAY by 12.26% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.