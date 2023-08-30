Swatch Group AG - ADR (SWGAY) Price Target Increased by 45.27% to 102.15

The average one-year price target for Swatch Group AG - ADR (OTC:SWGAY) has been revised to 102.15 / share. This is an increase of 45.27% from the prior estimate of 70.32 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -42.37 to a high of 218.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 634.91% from the latest reported closing price of 13.90 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Swatch Group AG - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SWGAY is 0.07%, a decrease of 6.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.33% to 174K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 91K shares. No change in the last quarter.

LAZARD RETIREMENT SERIES INC - Lazard Retirement Global Dynamic Multi-Asset Portfolio Investor Shares holds 38K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares, representing an increase of 22.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWGAY by 11.45% over the last quarter.

FILFX - Strategic Advisers International Fund holds 37K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43K shares, representing a decrease of 18.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWGAY by 25.47% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 6K shares.

GDMIX - Lazard Global Dynamic Multi-Asset Portfolio Institutional Shares holds 2K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 18.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWGAY by 11.66% over the last quarter.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.