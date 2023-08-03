Swatch Group AG - ADR (SWGAY) Price Target Decreased by 18.71% to 70.32

The average one-year price target for Swatch Group AG - ADR (OTC:SWGAY) has been revised to 70.32 / share. This is an decrease of 18.71% from the prior estimate of 86.50 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -74.75 to a high of 187.26 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 350.20% from the latest reported closing price of 15.62 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Swatch Group AG - ADR. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 40.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SWGAY is 0.08%, an increase of 9.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.95% to 159K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 91K shares. No change in the last quarter.

FILFX - Strategic Advisers International Fund holds 37K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43K shares, representing a decrease of 18.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWGAY by 25.47% over the last quarter.

LAZARD RETIREMENT SERIES INC - Lazard Retirement Global Dynamic Multi-Asset Portfolio Investor Shares holds 29K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 64.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWGAY by 249.45% over the last quarter.

GDMIX - Lazard Global Dynamic Multi-Asset Portfolio Institutional Shares holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 56.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWGAY by 208.32% over the last quarter.

First Horizon Advisors holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

