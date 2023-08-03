Swatch Group AG - ADR (SWGAY) Price Target Decreased by 18.71% to 70.32

The average one-year price target for Swatch Group AG - ADR (OTC:SWGAY) has been revised to 70.32 / share. This is an decrease of 18.71% from the prior estimate of 86.50 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -74.75 to a high of 187.26 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 350.20% from the latest reported closing price of 15.62 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Swatch Group AG - ADR. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 40.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SWGAY is 0.08%, an increase of 9.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.95% to 159K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 91K shares. No change in the last quarter.
FILFX - Strategic Advisers International Fund holds 37K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43K shares, representing a decrease of 18.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWGAY by 25.47% over the last quarter.
LAZARD RETIREMENT SERIES INC - Lazard Retirement Global Dynamic Multi-Asset Portfolio Investor Shares holds 29K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 64.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWGAY by 249.45% over the last quarter.
GDMIX - Lazard Global Dynamic Multi-Asset Portfolio Institutional Shares holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 56.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWGAY by 208.32% over the last quarter.
First Horizon Advisors holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.
Additional reading:
- JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. American Depositary Receipt American Depositary Shares Representing Ordinary Shares of The Swatch Group AG (Incorporated under the laws of Switzerland)
- Ziegler, Ziegler & Associates LLP Counselors at Law 570 Lexington Avenue, Suite 2405 New York, New York 10022 (212) 319-7600 Telecopier (212) 319-7605 October 15, 2019
- Certification under Rule 466
- Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas American Depositary Receipt American Depositary Shares representing Ordinary Shares of The Swatch Group AG (Incorporated under the laws of Switzerland)
- Certification under Rule 466
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.