Swapping Fresh For Frozen: Consumers Struggle To Afford Groceries Due To Inflation

As the U.S. economy continues to grapple with the highest inflation level seen since 1982, consumers are feeling its effects where it hurts the most: The grocery store.

For 28-year-old Paul Weiner, those price increases have turned what used to be an enjoyable outing to buy groceries into a chore that now involves stress and constant price checking.

As a visual artist, Weiner’s income fluctuates. He tries his best to limit his grocery store purchases to $60 per trip but says he’s now finding it “impossible” to do so. Weiner says food prices have increased so much in Denver that he finds himself more and more surprised at his totals while checking out.

“I have started using the self-service checkout when possible as I find it less embarrassing when my cart becomes too expensive and I have to stop scanning items,” Weiner says.

Essential Food Items Are Significantly More Expensive Due to Inflation

Weiner is just one of the many Americans trying to manage swelling food prices. For some, fresh meat and vegetables have become a luxury. Weekly trips to buy groceries are now carefully calculated outings, often coinciding with sales so consumers can get the best bang for their buck.

March data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed an 8.8% increase in food prices from the same period last year. Food items with some of the highest price increases include:

Beef: 16% increase

16% increase Chicken: 13.4% increase

13.4% increase Eggs: 11.2% increase

11.2% increase Rice, pasta and cornmeal: 9.3% increase

9.3% increase Milk: 13.3% increase

13.3% increase Butter: 12.5% increase

12.5% increase Fresh fruits: 10.1% increase

10.1% increase Fresh vegetables: 5.9% increase

5.9% increase Frozen and freeze-dried prepared foods: 14% increase

Even the most careful shopping strategies are often not enough to make grocery purchases more affordable.

Sam Denton, a 22-year-old Chipotle worker in Columbia, Maryland, has tried replacing meat with alternatives, like Tofurkey, to save on their groceries but says even that is getting too expensive. They’ll only buy chicken when it’s on sale—which means sometimes they’re forced to skip buying a protein altogether. Even items that were once considered low-cost sources of protein, including dried beans, lentils and peas, have seen price increases of more than 10%.

“I won’t lie—I’m probably not getting the protein I need, which I’m fine with as long as I’m not flat broke,” Denton says.

Some consumers are now faced with the dilemma of purchasing fresh foods or opting for canned or frozen options instead—and even those are significantly more expensive than they were a year ago.

Weiner, who doesn’t currently eat many processed or frozen foods, says in the near future it may be an option he will have to endure to cut down on his food costs. Denton, who used to enjoy fresh corn on the cob, now buys canned corn because it’s cheaper—but is still stuck with a monthly grocery bill that has more than doubled since the beginning of last year.

When Will Food Prices Go Back Down?

As of now, it remains unclear when food prices will start to decline. The Federal Reserve has started implementing rate increases to help cull inflation, but it could take months to see the actual benefits of these hikes on food prices.

The current war in Ukraine has shrunk the global wheat supply and pushed wholesale wheat flour prices upward. A flurry of misfortune domestically, including droughts pushing up beef prices and a bout of bird flu making poultry and eggs more expensive, are also contributing to higher costs.

Nearly every aspect of the grocery supply chain, from farming to manufacturing and transporting, is becoming more costly. Grocery stores, like any business, are under pressure to make a profit—so as it becomes more expensive to stock their shelves, they increase the price of their items.

And it’s not just inflation that’s affecting consumers. Some brands are turning to shrinkflation, the process of making products smaller to offset increased manufacturing costs, in what they claim is an alternative to increasing the price of a product. Not only do consumers purchase less with a dollar now than they could a year ago, but they may be getting less of their favorite products, such as chips, toilet paper and body wash, while being charged the same price.

Weiner, who shops at King Soopers which is owned by Kroger, understands that supply chain issues and inflation are pushing food prices up. But he wonders just how Kroger managed to have a billion-dollar stock buyback last year and paid its CEO $18 million while keeping it fair for regular consumers like him.

“I’m wondering why they’re doing so well while people like me are dealing with these prices,” Weiner says. “Maybe they shouldn’t be doing so well.”

