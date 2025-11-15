SWAN Capital Invests Heavily in the Vanguard Intl Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF (VIGI) With a 36,000 Share Purchase

Key Points

Share count increased by 35,964; position value up by approximately $3.19 million quarter-over-quarter

Transaction estimated at approximately 1.3% of reportable AUM

Post-trade holding: 89,590 shares valued at approximately $8.02 million

On November 14, 2025, SWAN Capital LLC reported buying an additional 35,964 shares of Vanguard Whitehall Funds - Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI), increasing its stake by approximately $3.19 million from the prior quarter.

What happened

According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission dated November 14, 2025, SWAN Capital LLC increased its position in the Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by acquiring 35,964 additional shares during the third quarter. The stake was valued at $8.02 million at quarter-end, compared to $4.83 million in the previous period.

What else to know

SWAN Capital’s purchase brought VIGI to 3.25% of its reportable assets, based on $246.64 million in 13F AUM as of September 30, 2025

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ:VYMI: $24.54 million (9.95% of AUM) NASDAQ:VCLT: $20.36 million (8.26% of AUM) NYSEMKT:VNQ: $16.74 million (6.79% of AUM) NYSEMKT:VGT: $13.88 million (5.63% of AUM) NASDAQ:VTIP: $11.53 million (4.67% of AUM)

As of November 14, 2025, shares of VIGI were priced at $90.51, up 12.24% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 0.48 percentage points

VIGI’s trailing twelve-month dividend yield was 1.87% as of November 15, 2025

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM N/A Price (as of market close 11/14/25) $90.51 Dividend yield 1.87% 1-year total return 12.24%

ETF snapshot

Investment strategy focuses on tracking an index of high-quality international companies (excluding the U.S.) with a consistent record of growing dividends.

Portfolio is composed of developed and emerging market equities, with holdings weighted to replicate the underlying index composition.

Structured as a passively managed ETF, offering broad international diversification.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) provides investors with targeted exposure to non-U.S. companies that have demonstrated a strong commitment to increasing dividends over time. The fund seeks to replicate its benchmark index by holding a diversified basket of international equities in similar proportions to the index weights.

VIGI has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion as of November 15, 2025.

Foolish take

SWAN Capital is a big fan of Vanguard ETFs. At the end of the third quarter, its six largest holdings were from Vanguard. The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF wasn't in its top five, but it's up there at 3.3% of the overall portfolio.

SWAN Capital's focus on Vanguard funds has served the asset manager well. Over the past two years, its assets under management nearly doubled to reach $247 million.

With an ultra-low 0.1% expense ratio, nearly all of the gains produced by stocks in the Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF's portfolio could end up in your pocket.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF is well diversified. Its top five holdings include two financial firms, a drugmaker, a food and beverage company, and an enterprise software business.

The quarterly dividends that the Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF distributes can be a bit lumpy because many international businesses don't adhere to the quarterly payouts that U.S. investors are used to. If payments over the next 12 months fall in line with the previous 12 months, investors who buy at recent prices could receive a 1.9% yield.

Glossary

ETF (Exchange-Traded Fund): An investment fund traded on stock exchanges, holding a diversified portfolio of assets.

Dividend yield: Annual dividends paid by an investment, expressed as a percentage of its current price.

Trailing twelve-month: Refers to data from the most recent 12 consecutive months, often used for performance metrics.

Quarter-over-quarter: Comparison between one fiscal quarter and the previous quarter.

Assets under management (AUM): The total market value of assets an investment manager oversees on behalf of clients.

Reportable assets: Assets that must be disclosed in regulatory filings, such as those reported on SEC Form 13F.

Index: A benchmark representing a group of securities, used to measure market or sector performance.

Passively managed: Investment strategy aiming to replicate the performance of a benchmark index, rather than actively selecting securities.

Emerging market equities: Stocks from companies based in developing countries with rapidly growing economies.

Developed market equities: Stocks from companies in advanced, established economies.

International diversification: Investment strategy spreading assets across multiple countries to reduce risk.

Benchmark: A standard or index against which the performance of an investment fund is measured.

Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.