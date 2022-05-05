Swan Bitcoin Announces Bitcoin Benefit Plan For Employers

Today, Swan Bitcoin is officially releasing its Bitcoin Benefit Plan which automates the purchasing of bitcoin for employees electing to use the program.

Swan Bitcoin, a fintech company focused on bitcoin-only services, is launching a Bitcoin Benefit Plan for employers.

Each user will designate a fixed dollar amount to be deposited into bitcoin and the process will be automated by Swan after the amount is set.

Compton Magic, Voltage, and other companies in the greater Los Angeles area have already signed up for the program.

Swan Bitcoin, a fintech company specializing in bitcoin services, is officially launching its Bitcoin Benefit Plan (BBP) allowing employers to provide easy access to bitcoin, per a press release sent to Bitcoin Magazine.

Starting today, Swan will automate the process of purchasing bitcoin in individual Swan accounts tied to a fixed dollar amount. The company helps employers who wish to enroll with setting up accounts initially and then the employees just decide how much they want to allocate for bitcoin on each deduction.

“Bitcoin is fascinating hundreds of millions of people all over the world,” said Cory Klippsten, Swan’s founder and CEO. “I’m excited about the Bitcoin Benefit Plan because it’s a great way for us to introduce more people to this revolutionary new money.”

Swan has already partnered with businesses throughout Los Angeles for this program including premier AAU basketball program Compton Magic, all-star Angels pitcher CJ Wilson’s Auto Group, Everbowl, a fast-growing restaurant chain, and Voltage, one of the leading Bitcoin Lightning Network infrastructure companies.

“Bitcoin is really the best tool we have added to our business in the last 5 years, and my sincere desire is that our employees can take the opportunity to stack the best money possible for their future,” said Wilson, owner of Wilson Auto Group. “When Swan made this program available, I jumped at the opportunity to onboard dozens of employees.”

Once employees are set up with an account they will have access to the suite of features offered by Swan. One particular offering available to all account holders is Swan’s extensive Bitcoin-educational platform. Through blog posts and a collection from some of the most notable thinkers in the space, users will have access to a wealth of bitcoin information.

Jeff Fenster, CEO of Everbowl explained his decision for adopting the BBP was due to the fact that Bitcoin is “an advanced method for storing value and exchanging items of value based on supply and demand. It is destined to transform our global monetary system,” said Jeff Fenster, CEO of Everbowl.

Etop Udo-Ema, CEO of the Compton Magic, also looked to the future saying “The sovereign athlete is the future of basketball, and Bitcoin is the future of money.”

Voltage stated that the opportunity to give back by partnering with a bitcoin-only company was too good of an opportunity to pass up, saying “Swan made perfect sense for us because they are Bitcoin-only and have one of the easiest platforms. It's a great fit."

