SWAG Q1 Earnings Rise Y//Y as Revenues Climb 9%, Margins Expand

Shares of Stran & Company, Inc. SWAG have increased 16.6% since reporting results for the first quarter of 2026, outperforming the S&P 500 index’s 0.1% return. Over the past month, the stock has risen 15.2%, also ahead of the S&P 500’s 5% advance.

Stran reported first-quarter 2026 revenues of $31.2 million, up 8.9% from $28.7 million in the prior-year quarter, while gross profit climbed 13.7% to $9.6 million. The gross margin expanded to 30.9% from 29.6% a year earlier.

The company posted net income of $744,000, or 4 cents per diluted share, against a net loss of $393,000, or 2 cents per share, in the first quarter of 2025. EBITDA improved to $1 million from a negative $201,000 in the prior-year period. Management described the quarter as a “meaningful inflection point” for profitability as revenue growth outpaced operating expense increases.

Stran & Company, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Stran & Company, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Stran & Company, Inc. Quote

Segment Performance & Operating Metrics

Stran’s core segment generated particularly strong growth during the quarter. Revenues from the legacy Stran business rose 11.9% year over year to $23.4 million from $20.9 million, supported by higher spending from existing clients and customer additions. Gross profit for the segment increased to $7.4 million, with the gross margin reaching 31.6%.

The Stran Loyalty Solutions (“SLS”) segment, which includes the former Gander Group business, reported flat year-over-year sales of $7.8 million. However, profitability improved significantly. SLS’s gross margin expanded to 28.7% from 21.8% in the prior-year period, reflecting a more favorable customer mix and tighter cost controls. The segment swung to operating income of about $532,000 from an operating loss of roughly $462,000 a year earlier.

Company-wide operating expenses remained flat at $9 million despite the higher revenue base. As a percentage of sales, operating expenses improved to 28.8% from 31.4% in the prior-year quarter, highlighting growing operating leverage within the business.

Stran ended the quarter with $12.8 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments, compared with $11.6 million at the end of 2025. The operating cash flow improved substantially, with the company generating $1.2 million in cash from operating activities compared with cash use of $5.9 million in the year-ago quarter.

Management Commentary & Strategic Initiatives

Chief executive officer Andy Shape said that the quarter validated the company’s long-term investments in technology, operational discipline and client relationships. Management emphasized that profitability improvements were driven across both business segments rather than by isolated factors.

In the first quarter, Stran expanded several enterprise relationships and secured client wins. These included a three-year multi-million-dollar contract extension with a major non-profit running organization, a new multi-million-dollar agreement with a gaming company tied to a rewards and loyalty initiative, and the addition of two Global 100 law firms as clients. Management said that the wins reflected increasing demand for integrated promotional products, loyalty programs and branded merchandise solutions across industries.

The company also highlighted the launch of Stran Digital Solutions, a proprietary SaaS-based platform intended to improve client engagement, campaign execution and analytics capabilities, while supporting recurring revenue generation. Management believes that the platform strengthens the company’s position as an integrated marketing and technology partner rather than solely a provider of promotional products.

Drivers Behind the Quarter’s Results

Management attributed the increase in gross profit primarily to customer mix improvements and disciplined cost management. CFO David Browner noted that the company benefited from higher spending among existing customers and contributions from newly added clients.

The SLS segment’s turnaround was aided by headcount reductions and lower sales-related expenses, while corporate expenses declined due to lower legal and accounting costs associated with the reaudit of historical financial statements. At the same time, Stran continued investing in digital capabilities, including enhancements to its Magento Open Source e-commerce platform and broader sales and marketing initiatives.

Outlook & Capital Allocation

Management said that it expects 2026 to be a year of sustained profitable growth, supported by deeper enterprise client engagement and continued operating leverage as revenues scale against a relatively fixed cost structure. The company also indicated that strategic acquisitions remain part of its long-term growth strategy, although management said that it is taking a disciplined approach toward evaluating opportunities.

Shape stated that Stran intends to resume its share repurchase program after trading blackout restrictions prevented buybacks in the first quarter. Management said that it views the current stock price as undervaluing the business and considers repurchases an attractive use of capital.

Other Developments

The company continued integrating the former Gander Group business into its SLS segment during the quarter. Management highlighted that the integration has contributed to stronger profitability and operating efficiency within the segment. Beyond integration efforts, Stran said it remains open to pursuing strategic acquisitions that could enhance technology capabilities, expand its client base and strengthen vertical expertise.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Stran & Company, Inc. (SWAG): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.