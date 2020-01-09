Swaak to succeed Van Dijkhuizen at ABN Amro

Contributor
Toby Sterling Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW

ABN Amro said on Thursday it intends to name Robert Swaak, a former chairman of PwC in the Netherlands, as chief executive officer. Swaak will replace ABN's retiring CEO Kees van Dijkhuizen at the company's annual meeting April 22, pending regulatory and shareholder approval, the bank said in a statement.

