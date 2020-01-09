Swaak to succeed Van Dijkhuizen at ABN Amro

AMSTERDAM, Jan 9 (Reuters) - ABN Amro said on Thursday it intends to name Robert Swaak, a former chairman of PwC in the Netherlands, as chief executive officer.

Swaak will replace ABN's retiring CEO Kees van Dijkhuizen at the company's annual meeting April 22, pending regulatory and shareholder approval, the bank said in a statement.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Jason Neely)

