S&W Seed (FRA:210) Price Target Increased by 9.55% to 3.08

The average one-year price target for S&W Seed (FRA:210) has been revised to 3.08 / share. This is an increase of 9.55% from the prior estimate of 2.81 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.05 to a high of 3.17 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 222.08% from the latest reported closing price of 0.96 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 50 funds or institutions reporting positions in S&W Seed. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 210 is 0.21%, a decrease of 22.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.44% to 27,506K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price Jennifer C. holds 17,448K shares representing 40.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wynnefield Capital holds 3,931K shares representing 9.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,113K shares, representing a decrease of 4.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 210 by 37.72% over the last quarter.

Cutter & CO Brokerage holds 2,071K shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,076K shares, representing a decrease of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 210 by 20.60% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 559K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Essex Investment Management Co holds 495K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 486K shares, representing an increase of 1.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 210 by 17.28% over the last quarter.

