S&W Seed Company Reports Fiscal 2024 Results

S&W Seed ( (SANW) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information S&W Seed presented to its investors.

S&W Seed Company, a global leader in the agricultural sector, specializes in the production and distribution of proprietary alfalfa and sorghum seeds, with a strong focus on research and development to support the growing global demand for animal proteins and healthier consumer diets. The company also has a presence in pasture and sunflower seeds and works on sustainable biofuel feedstocks through partnerships.

In its fiscal year 2024 report, S&W Seed Company reported a 17.8% decline in revenue amounting to $60.4 million, compared to the previous year. Despite this downturn, the company saw a significant increase in gross profit margin from 19.8% to 26.2%, driven primarily by its high-margin Double Team sorghum technology, which saw a 68.1% increase in revenue. However, challenges in the international market, notably in Australia, and the MENA region impacted the overall financial performance.

Key financial highlights include an increase in gross profit dollars to $15.8 million, but a GAAP net loss of $30.1 million. The adjusted EBITDA improved to a loss of $8.5 million, compared to a $9.3 million loss in the previous fiscal year. The company faced strategic challenges, including the voluntary administration of its Australian subsidiary due to financial difficulties and market changes in the region.

The company remains focused on enhancing its operations in the Americas, particularly with its Double Team sorghum technology, and anticipates further strategic developments. As part of its forward-looking strategy, S&W Seed Company aims to resolve the voluntary administration process in Australia and plans to provide a detailed outlook in its upcoming financial results for fiscal 2025.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.