S&W Seed Co. Q2 Loss Climbs

(RTTNews) - S&W Seed Co. (SANW) revealed Loss for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at -$6.47 million, or -$0.15 per share. This compares with -$5.99 million, or -$0.14 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, S&W Seed Co. reported adjusted earnings of -$5.41 million or -$0.13 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 16.1% to $10.86 million from $12.94 million last year.

S&W Seed Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): -$6.47 Mln. vs. -$5.99 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$0.15 vs. -$0.14 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $10.86 Mln vs. $12.94 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.