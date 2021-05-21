SW China power curbs could cut almost 1 mln T aluminium capacity, consultancy says

May 21 (Reuters) - Restrictions on electricity supply in the drought-hit Yunnan province in southwest China could lead to the temporary shutdown of almost 1 million tonnes of annual aluminium smelting capacity, consultancy Aladdiny said on Friday.

Yunnan's abundant hydropower resources, ideal for the energy-intensive smelting process, have led to the region becoming the home of around one tenth of China's aluminium output.

The province, however, is lagging 2021 energy consumption targets and smelters have been asked to try staggering their power usage.

On Thursday evening, following state media reports of a severe drought, they received notice that their power consumption was to be cut by 40%, Aladdiny said.

"It is expected that production will be affected for at least about 10 days," the aluminium consultancy said in a note, adding that the precise timing would depend on factors, such as the drought situation and thermal power loads.

A representative from Yunnan's state-run power grid operator was unable to confirm the notice had been sent.

The power restrictions will directly lead to annual smelting capacity shutdowns of 600,000-780,000 tonnes by the end of this month, Aladdiny said.

Overall, capacity affected is expected to be in the range of 800,000-980,000 tonnes, it added, with some impact possibly being felt only next month.

Despite power supply concerns, aluminium on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SAFcv1 closed down 1.8% at 18,715 yuan ($2,908) a tonne on Friday, notching a 3.4% loss for the week. It hit more than a decade high above 20,000 yuan on May 10 in a broad metals rally. MET/L

Yunnan is also home to several major zinc smelters and concerns over power curbs helped push Shanghai prices for that metal SZNcv1 to their highest since 2007 this week.

($1 = 6.4355 Chinese yuan renminbi)

