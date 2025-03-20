SVT Reports Loss & Y/Y Revenue Decline in Q4, Eyes 2025 Growth

Shares of Servotronics, Inc. SVT have gained 4.2% since reporting earnings for the fourth quarter of 2024. This compares with the S&P 500 index’s 1.1% decline over the same time frame. Over the past month, the stock has risen 3.8% against the S&P 500’s 6.7% fall.

Revenue & Earnings Performances

Servotronics incurred a fourth-quarter 2024 loss per share from continuing operations of 50 cents against earnings of 15 cents in the prior-year quarter due to various operational challenges.

Servotronics reported fourth-quarter 2024 revenues of $9.8 million, a 20.8% decline from $12.3 million in the prior-year period. The company attributed the decline to industry headwinds and deferred customer deliveries, leading to a 22% drop in units shipped. Gross profit for the quarter decreased to $1.2 million, or 12.3% of revenues, down from $2.8 million, or 22.4%, in the fourth quarter of 2023. This decline was primarily led by lower volumes, an unfavorable product mix and lower fixed overhead absorption.

The company reported an operating loss of $1.1 million for the quarter, a sharp contrast to operating income of $0.5 million in the year-ago period. The decline was attributed to a lower gross margin and a $0.1-million charge related to legal settlement costs.

For the year, revenues increased 3% to $44.9 million from $43.6 million in 2023. Despite a challenging fourth quarter, the annual revenue increase was supported by price hikes and higher volumes, partially offset by an unfavorable product mix and lower repair service volumes. Full-year gross profit improved to $8.3 million from $7.8 million in 2023 due to price increases and improved production efficiencies.

The company's full-year operating loss improved 52.2% to $1 million from a loss of $2.1 million in 2023, benefiting from higher gross profit and lower operating costs. Servotronics also reduced its full-year loss from continuing operations to $1.5 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, from a loss of $3.5 million, or $1.44 per diluted share, in 2023. Adjusted EBITDA turned positive at $0.7 million for the year, reflecting operational improvements.

Other Key Business Metrics

Operating expenses for 2024 declined to $9.3 million, or 20.6% of revenues, from $9.9 million, or 22.7%, in the prior year. This decrease was mainly led by a $0.7-million reduction in non-recurring legal settlement costs compared with $1.2 million in proxy contest and bank refinancing costs in 2023.

Cash provided by operating activities reached $1.3 million in 2024 from cash usage of $3.8 million in 2023. The improvement was primarily attributed to a lower net loss and reductions in accounts receivable from cash collections.

Management Commentary

Chief executive officer William F. Farrell, Jr. acknowledged the challenges Servotronics faced in the latter part of 2024 due to shifting customer demand and industry headwinds. The company had anticipated robust growth early in the year but encountered delays in aircraft deliveries that pushed certain fourth-quarter orders into 2025. As a result, inventory levels increased, affecting operational efficiency.

To address market volatility, Servotronics has implemented a monthly review of customer forecasts to enhance responsiveness to demand fluctuations. Additionally, the company is redesigning its supply chain to shorten lead times and improve adaptability.

Chief financial officer Robert A. Fraass emphasized the company's focus on strengthening its financial position. He highlighted improvements in operating cash flows and the proactive management of working capital to support demand.

Factors Influencing Performance

Servotronics’ results were affected by industry-wide challenges, particularly in commercial aviation. Aircraft deliveries decreased nearly 10% in the year, impacting demand for the company’s products. Lower volumes, an unfavorable revenues mix and delays in customer orders contributed to the revenue decline in the fourth quarter.

However, the company benefited from price increases and improved production efficiencies, which helped mitigate some of the revenue pressures. Additionally, legal and restructuring expenses were lower in 2024, supporting improved bottom-line results from the prior year.

Guidance

Management expressed confidence in the company's positioning for 2025. Servotronics maintains a strong presence on key commercial airline platforms, including the Boeing 737 Max, 787 and Airbus A320 family. While aircraft production delays have impacted short-term performance, the company expects a recovery in deliveries to support profitable growth in 2025.

Other Developments

The company continues to explore strategic initiatives to enhance shareholder value. Management remains focused on operational efficiencies, supply-chain enhancements and aligning production with shifting customer demand.

Servotronics faces near-term challenges but has made strides in improving its financial position and operational flexibility. With a cautiously optimistic industry outlook for 2025, the company aims to build on its progress and drive growth.

