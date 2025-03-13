$SVRA stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SVRA stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,793,667 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $SVRA:
$SVRA Insider Trading Activity
$SVRA insiders have traded $SVRA stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SVRA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID A RAMSAY purchased 100,000 shares for an estimated $287,600
- MATTHEW PAULS (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) sold 54,702 shares for an estimated $180,828
- DAVID L LOWRANCE (Chief Financial Officer) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $83,277
- JOSEPH S MCCRACKEN purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $59,071
- RICHARD J HAWKINS sold 8,000 shares for an estimated $26,568
$SVRA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 74 institutional investors add shares of $SVRA stock to their portfolio, and 71 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC removed 6,732,776 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,669,622
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. removed 4,637,930 shares (-68.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,238,445
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 3,142,358 shares (-36.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,647,039
- EXODUSPOINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 2,794,476 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,579,041
- VESTAL POINT CAPITAL, LP added 2,685,000 shares (+33.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,242,950
- ROSALIND ADVISORS, INC. added 2,654,944 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,150,678
- NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 2,344,308 shares (+45.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,197,025
