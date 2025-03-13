$SVRA stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SVRA stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,793,667 of trading volume.

$SVRA Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $SVRA:

$SVRA insiders have traded $SVRA stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SVRA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID A RAMSAY purchased 100,000 shares for an estimated $287,600

MATTHEW PAULS (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) sold 54,702 shares for an estimated $180,828

DAVID L LOWRANCE (Chief Financial Officer) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $83,277

JOSEPH S MCCRACKEN purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $59,071

RICHARD J HAWKINS sold 8,000 shares for an estimated $26,568

$SVRA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 74 institutional investors add shares of $SVRA stock to their portfolio, and 71 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

