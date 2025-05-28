$SVRA stock is up 10% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SVRA stock has now risen 10% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $4,543,155 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $SVRA:
$SVRA Insider Trading Activity
$SVRA insiders have traded $SVRA stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SVRA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID A RAMSAY purchased 150,000 shares for an estimated $416,250
- MATTHEW PAULS (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) sold 54,702 shares for an estimated $180,828
- DAVID L LOWRANCE (Chief Financial Officer) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $83,277
- RICHARD J HAWKINS sold 8,000 shares for an estimated $26,568
$SVRA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 70 institutional investors add shares of $SVRA stock to their portfolio, and 73 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC removed 6,732,776 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,669,622
- VR ADVISER, LLC added 3,257,639 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,023,660
- BAIN CAPITAL LIFE SCIENCES INVESTORS, LLC added 3,035,164 shares (+20.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,407,404
- FRAZIER LIFE SCIENCES MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 2,801,922 shares (+32.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,761,323
- WOODLINE PARTNERS LP removed 2,435,026 shares (-90.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,745,022
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. removed 2,115,771 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,860,685
- STATE STREET CORP removed 1,724,428 shares (-41.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,776,665
