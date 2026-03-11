SVP Sells Qorvo 8,226 Shares Worth $683,000

Key Points

8,226 shares were sold for a total transaction value of ~$683,000, based on a weighted average price of around $84.29 per share on Feb. 17, 2026.

The transaction represented 19.18% of Stewart Frank P.'s direct holdings, reducing direct ownership to 34,659 shares post-trade.

No indirect holdings or derivative transactions were involved; all shares sold and gifted in this filing were held directly.

10 stocks we like better than Qorvo ›

Frank P. Stewart, SVP, Advanced Cellular at Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO), reported the direct sale of 8,226 shares for a transaction value of approximately $683,000 on Feb. 17, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 8,226 Shares gifted (direct) 234 Transaction value ~$683,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 34,659 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 0 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$2.9 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($84.29); post-transaction value based on Feb. 17, 2026 market close ($84.29).

Key questions

How does this sale compare to Frank P. Stewart's historical transaction pattern?

Over the last two years, the insider executed only one other sale (1,000 shares in September 2023), making this transaction substantially larger in both volume and proportion of holdings affected.

Over the last two years, the insider executed only one other sale (1,000 shares in September 2023), making this transaction substantially larger in both volume and proportion of holdings affected. What is the current scale of the insider's equity exposure after the trade?

Direct holdings stand at 34,659 shares (~$2.9 million as of Feb. 17, 2026), with no indirect or derivative equity exposure remaining post-transaction.

Direct holdings stand at 34,659 shares (~$2.9 million as of Feb. 17, 2026), with no indirect or derivative equity exposure remaining post-transaction. Was the transaction discretionary or pre-scheduled?

What impact, if any, does this have on the company's insider ownership ratio?

The sale reduced Frank P. Stewart's individual ownership to approximately 0.04% of Qorvo's outstanding shares, reflecting a modest share of total insider ownership at the company.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2/17/26) $84.29 Revenue (TTM) $3.74 billion Net income (TTM) $340.62 million 1-year price change 10.67%

* 1-year performance is calculated using Feb. 17, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Offers a broad portfolio of radio frequency (RF) solutions, power management ICs, ultra-wideband (UWB) SoCs, MEMS sensors, and Wi-Fi products for mobile devices, infrastructure, defense, automotive, and industrial markets.

Generates revenue primarily through direct sales to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), original design manufacturers (ODMs), and via a global network of distributors, leveraging proprietary semiconductor technologies and integrated solutions.

Targets leading OEMs in the mobile, infrastructure, automotive, industrial, and defense sectors seeking advanced connectivity and power management solutions.

Qorvo is a global semiconductor company specializing in advanced RF and power solutions for wireless, wired, and power markets. The company leverages integrated system-on-chip and system-in-package technologies to address complex connectivity and signal management challenges. Qorvo's broad customer base and diversified end-market exposure provide resilience and competitive differentiation within the technology sector.

What this transaction means for investors

Qorvo stock has been in a state of decline since 2021. Its heavy dependence on a single customer (believed to be Apple) likely hampered the stock. Although it is working to diversify into areas such as defense, automotive, and connectivity, such moves will take time to transform the company.

However, its outlook seems to have gradually improved. After bottoming in the spring of 2025, it had recovered amid an overall 10.67% increase over the last year.

It is in this environment that Stewart sold some of his shares. Incidentally, two other Qorvo executives sold shares within a few days of this transaction.

Although we do not know why Stewart and his colleagues chose to sell now, it is worth noting that Stewart kept more than 80% of his shares. That indicates that the sale does not point to a loss of confidence in Qorvo.

Thus, investors should probably take this move in stride and avoid changing their perceptions of the semiconductor stock because of this and other sales.

Should you buy stock in Qorvo right now?

Before you buy stock in Qorvo, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Qorvo wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $522,791!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,132,678!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 952% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 11, 2026.

Will Healy has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple and is short shares of Apple. The Motley Fool recommends Qorvo. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.