SVP Sells 5,741 Shares of American Eagle Outiftters Worth $134,800

Key Points

5,741 directly held shares were sold on Dec. 9, 2025, yielding a transaction value of $134,856.09.

The disposition represented 34.0% of Keefer's direct holdings at the time and reduced his direct stake to 11,154 shares.

No indirect entities or derivative instruments were involved; all shares sold were held and disposed of directly.

This sale was modestly below Keefer's median sell size over the past 18 months, reflecting reduced available share capacity following prior dispositions.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

On Dec. 9, 2025, James H Keefer Jr, SVP, Controller & CAO of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO), executed an open-market sale of 5,741 directly held shares, valued at $134,856.09 according to the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 5,741 Transaction value $134,856.09 Post-transaction shares (direct) 11,154 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $266,692.14

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($23.49); post-transaction value based on Dec. 9, 2025 market close ($23.91).

Key questions

How significant was this transaction relative to Keefer's historical trading cadence?

This was Keefer's second open-market sale in the past 18 months, with the 5,741 shares sold representing a smaller absolute size than his Sept. 18, 2025 sale (12,337 shares), but a comparable proportion of then-current holdings due to sequential capacity reduction.

This was Keefer's second open-market sale in the past 18 months, with the 5,741 shares sold representing a smaller absolute size than his Sept. 18, 2025 sale (12,337 shares), but a comparable proportion of then-current holdings due to sequential capacity reduction. Did this trade involve any indirect ownership vehicles or derivatives?

No; all shares disposed were held directly with no participation by trusts, LLCs, or option exercises, and Keefer held no remaining exercisable options as of this filing.

No; all shares disposed were held directly with no participation by trusts, LLCs, or option exercises, and Keefer held no remaining exercisable options as of this filing. How does the sale price align with prevailing market levels?

The shares were sold at around $23.49 per share, between the Dec. 9, 2025 open ($22.40) and close ($23.91); as of Dec. 14, 2025, the stock was priced at $25.46, 8% above the transaction price.

The shares were sold at around $23.49 per share, between the Dec. 9, 2025 open ($22.40) and close ($23.91); as of Dec. 14, 2025, the stock was priced at $25.46, 8% above the transaction price. What is Keefer's remaining economic exposure post-sale?

After the transaction, Keefer retained direct ownership of 11,154 shares, valued at approximately $266,700 as of the Dec. 9, 2025 close, representing 0.0066% of the company's outstanding shares.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $5.34 billion Net income (TTM) $208.42 million Dividend yield N/A 1-year price change 35.08%

* 1-year price change calculated using Dec. 9, 2025 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands, with additional specialty offerings from Tailgate and Todd Snyder.

Operates a specialty retail model, generating revenue through direct-to-consumer sales in physical stores and digital channels, as well as through international licensing arrangements.

Targets teens and young adults seeking casual and intimate apparel, with a strong presence in North America and growing international reach.

American Eagle Outfitters is a leading specialty retailer in the apparel sector, serving a broad customer base through a combination of physical stores and robust e-commerce platforms. The company leverages its well-known brands and diversified product lines to maintain a strong market position in the highly competitive apparel retail industry. Strategic expansion into digital sales and international markets supports ongoing growth and enhances resilience against shifting consumer trends.

What this transaction means for investors

When it comes to these filings, investors rarely find out why an insider chooses to sell. However, when considering the history of this stock, Keefer’s sale of American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) shares may not be a surprise.

Since 2022, the stock has traded in a range, and the stock was on the high end of the range at the time Keefer sold a portion of his shares.

Moreover, the stock appears to have benefited from the publicity American Eagle Outfitters received from the ad campaign featuring Sydney Sweeney, which launched in July 2025. Since that release, the stock more than doubled in value.

Investors should note that Keefer retained a significant number of shares. That indicates he likely continues to hold a positive outlook on AEO. Time has shown he made the correct decision, as share prices have risen 19% since the sale.

Finally, its current P/E ratio of 24 is in line with historical averages. That indicates the stock may not be done moving higher as it continues to benefit from a resurgence in popularity.

Glossary

Open-market sale: A transaction where shares are sold on a public stock exchange, not through private agreements.

SEC Form 4: A required filing that discloses insider trades by company officers, directors, or significant shareholders.

Direct holdings: Shares owned outright by an individual, not through trusts or other entities.

Indirect entities: Organizations like trusts or LLCs that may hold shares on behalf of an individual.

Derivative instruments: Financial contracts whose value is based on the price of an underlying asset, such as options.

Option exercise: The act of using a stock option to buy or sell shares at a specified price.

Outstanding shares: The total number of a company's shares currently held by all shareholders.

Insider trading: Buying or selling a company's stock by someone with access to nonpublic, material information about the company.

Disposition: The act of selling or otherwise transferring ownership of an asset.

Trading cadence: The typical frequency or pattern of an individual's buying or selling activity.

Direct-to-consumer sales: Selling products directly to customers, bypassing third-party retailers.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 971%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 7, 2026.

Will Healy has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends American Eagle Outfitters. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.